For the Next Two Days Take 34% off Mpow's X5 Hybrid Wireless Earbuds

Mpow X5 Hybrid Earbuds HGVFEC88 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Mpow X5 Hybrid Earbuds | $44 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code HGVFEC88



I’m a fan of Mpow as you know if you’ve seen any of my reviews. I think they’re a great alternative to more expensive brands and are just as quality. Starting today take $23 off the X5 Hybrid Wireless Earbuds when you clip the coupon and use the code HGVFEC88. You will see the discount when you start the checkout process. This code is good until November 21.

The noise cancellation feature on all of Mpow’s products always pleasantly surprises me, especially in their earbuds. I often have to take an earbud out even with the sound off if someone wants to speak with me but that might be my preference. The point is you really experience immersive sound with these. You’ll get about 8 hours of playtime off of one charge and an additional 24 with the charging case. It’s impressive how long they seem to run without having to plug in the case and fuel up. They do pair quickly and seamlessly via Bluetooth. The smart touch tech lets you control them with just a tap of the finger too. The mic also allows you to sound pretty clear if you want to take calls. This is a great deal if you need an extra pair or a looking for an affordable reliable set of earbuds.

