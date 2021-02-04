For the Next Two Days Take 30% off Aukey's Sleek EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds

Aukey EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds | $28 | Amazon | Use Code YSBCQRHX
Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. The stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many it really comes down to preference and needs. The EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel. Use the code YSBCQRHX and save 30%. This deal will run until February 6.
As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. Low-latency technology transmits all sounds smoothly and clearly no matter where you are. The EP-T31s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The one-touch controls make life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these sense when they aren’t in the ear, so there is automatic pausing of tunes. You’ll get about five hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around thirty hours before you need to re-up power.
These will ship free for Prime members.