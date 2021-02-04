It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

For the Next Two Days Take 30% off Aukey's Sleek EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
105
Save
Aukey EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds | $28 | Amazon | Use Code YSBCQRHX
Aukey EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds | $28 | Amazon | Use Code YSBCQRHX
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Aukey EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds | $28 | Amazon | Use Code YSBCQRHX

Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. The stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many it really comes down to preference and needs. The EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel. Use the code YSBCQRHX and save 30%. This deal will run until February 6.

As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. Low-latency technology transmits all sounds smoothly and clearly no matter where you are. The EP-T31s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The one-touch controls make life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these sense when they aren’t in the ear, so there is automatic pausing of tunes. You’ll get about five hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around thirty hours before you need to re-up power.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Kindle Paperwhite
Now $35 off
Kindle Paperwhite
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter