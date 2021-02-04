For the Next Two Days Take 30% off Aukey's Sleek EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds

Aukey EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds YSBCQRHX Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Aukey EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds | $28 | Amazon | Use Code YSBCQRHX



Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. Th e stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many i t really comes down to preference and needs . The EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel. U se the code YSBCQRHX and save 30%. This deal will run until February 6.

As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. Low-latency technology transmits all sounds smoothly and clearly no matter where you are. The EP-T31s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The one-touch controls make life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these sense when they aren’t in the ear, so there is automatic pausing of tunes . You’ll get about five hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around thirty hours before you need to re-up power .

These will ship f ree for Prime members.