For the Next Two Days Prep for the Holidays With 20% off Merry Disney Décor and Apparel

20% off Décor, Clothing, and More | Disney Store | Use Code CHEER20
20% off Décor, Clothing, and More | Disney Store | Use Code CHEER20

As soon as November hits you have the right to put up your lights, wear your ugly sweater, and start making a list for Santa. Disney wants to help with all of that. For the next two days take 20% off décor, clothing, and more. Plenty of ornaments for that special collector in your life too.

A good sweatshirt for the holidays is always a must. It’s the perfect thing to throw on and show cheer with minimal effort. And if you aren’t someone who is down with the “ugly sweater” trend this is a really nice alternative. This Santa Mickey Sweatshirt ($34) is just the right amount of cute and obnoxious for the season.

Forky isn’t the only one having an existential crisis this year. 2020 was rough all around, no one got out unscathed. I feel like Forky is the perfect representation of both 2020 and how the holidays are going to go. For $14 add him to your decorations and embrace the suck in the most adorable way possible.

That being said, there is a reminder that this pandemic isn’t going away and will be here for the holidays too. But you might as well make it festive with some colorful masks. This 2-pack set is $10 and has a Mickey Santa pattern that will match the aforementioned sweatshirt. These are limited edition and the right balance of cheer and safety for the winter months.

Free shipping on orders over $75. And this deal will end tomorrow night.

