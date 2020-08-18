It's all consuming.
For the Next Three Days Take 25% off Anything at Converse

25% Sitewide Sale | Converse | Use Code SITEWIDE25
Photo: Converse

25% Sitewide Sale | Converse | Use Code SITEWIDE25

Starting today take 25% off anything at Converse just use the code SITEWIDE25 at checkout. This includes all fashions for men, women, and kids even the brand new hoodies that are dropping on August 20.

The Suede Chuck Taylor All Star CXs ($60) just dropped and you can snag these to prep the perfect fall look. These Runway Cable Chuck 70s ($68) are just really pretty and have an interesting texture to them, they’ll brighten any outfit you’ve put together.

The code absolutely works for anything that’s already discounted in the sale section too. The Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Stars are just $25 in this deal and come in six different colors. Sizes in the sale section are going fast so if you see something you like grab it now.

This deal runs until August 21 and shipping is free for members or on orders over $50.

