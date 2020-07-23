For the Next Three Days Get 18% off These Stellar Soundcore Wireless Earbuds From Anker

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds| $33 | Amazon



As you’ve seen before we are fans of Anker. They make quality products at affordable prices , pretty much the dream. For the next three days take $7 off these Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds.

Soundcore is Anker’s audio brand and really where their bread is buttered if you know what I mean. Millions in sales, they’re the real deal, and these earbuds are no different . What makes these earbuds special is in the design. They are made from graphene which is harder than steel and lighter than other drivers on the market. This gives a clear, clean, and bold sound. The bass has been revamped and increased so you really feel the music . With Bluetooth 5.0 they’ll be no skips or drops free to enjoy hours of uninterrupted listening. And best of all on e charge will give you almost four hours of wireless playtime plus an extra nine from the charging case. This is a limited sale so if you’re interested buy these now.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members and this deals runs until July 26.