For the Next Three Days Get 18% off These Stellar Soundcore Wireless Earbuds From Anker

Sheilah Villari
Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds| $33 | Amazon
As you’ve seen before we are fans of Anker. They make quality products at affordable prices, pretty much the dream. For the next three days take $7 off these Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds.

Soundcore is Anker’s audio brand and really where their bread is buttered if you know what I mean. Millions in sales, they’re the real deal, and these earbuds are no different. What makes these earbuds special is in the design. They are made from graphene which is harder than steel and lighter than other drivers on the market. This gives a clear, clean, and bold sound. The bass has been revamped and increased so you really feel the music. With Bluetooth 5.0 they’ll be no skips or drops free to enjoy hours of uninterrupted listening. And best of all one charge will give you almost four hours of wireless playtime plus an extra nine from the charging case. This is a limited sale so if you’re interested buy these now.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members and this deals runs until July 26.

