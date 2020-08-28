For the Next Three Days, Buy One Dress Get One Free at ModCloth

Buy One Dress, Get One Free Image : ModCloth

2020 might be a bit of a dumpster fire but that doesn’t mean you can’t look good while the world burns around. And you know what they say when you look good you feel good. ModCloth wants you to feel good the rest of the summer and into fall. For the next three days get one of their select dresses or jumpsuits for free when you buy one. Two for one! Plus these are all already discounted so it’s like deals on deals.

Take a page from my fashion playbook with this Weekend Plans Fit and Flare Dress ($30 ), it’s comfy and it was my go-to work to dinner dress when I was going into the office.

Prep for the spooky months with this flirty and enchanting Applied Astrology Velvet Skater Dress ($70) . This is a collaborating with Collectif, one of the best vintage recreation fashion companies in the U.K. You’ve summoned good taste with this one.

For the foxy funky babe grab this fetching jumpsuit ($50) . This is a call for all the tall ladies, all the gorgeous skyscraper gals. I’m not saying you can’t pull this off if you’re petite (I’m one of you) there’s just a lot of alterations that you’ll need to do to get it just right.

This sale runs until August 31 and there’s free shipping on orders over $50.