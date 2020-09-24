It's all consuming.
For the Next Month Save 40% on All Vibrators at Honey Adult Play

Take 40% off Vibrators | Honey Adult Play | Use Code FALL2020

Whether are not we’re headed back into another possible lockdown we are definitely hed into the time of year where we spend more time indoors. What better way to prepare than with this month-long sale at Honey Adult Play. From now until the end of October take 40% off all vibrators.

Because one guy keeps tweeting at me that we don’t cover enough dildos this featured item is for you. The King Vibrating Dildo is what you were asking for. This velvety silicone vibrator is the perfect size and shape for anyone looking for fast fun. With nine vibe modes and three different rotations, you can hit all the spots you’re aiming for. You’ll actually never want to leave your house now that you’ve got your new buzzing bestie.

The code works until October 22. And there’s free shipping on all orders over $59.

