For the Next Few Days Save 50% on These Sporty Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds

Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds | $25 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code RJZ6TSUE



Earbuds come in many styles and forms and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and for on whether I like the around-the-ear style . These ones from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have t he comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Until December 27 these Flame Wireless Earbuds are 50% off the original price. Just clip the coupon and use the code RJZ6TSUE.



Mpow makes really quality products including earbuds. Really wireless earbuds are where they shine. These ones are only $25 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking , or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful e nvironmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul . The mics are clear for calls, zooms, skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for long wear and intense activities. They’re waterproof and pair quickly and easily .

These will ship for free for Prime members.