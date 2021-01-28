It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

For The Next 24 Hours, You Can Save 20% on Athletic Wear at Eastbay

ignacia
Ignacia
565
Save
20% Off Athletic Wear | Eastbay | Promo code 20JAN
20% Off Athletic Wear | Eastbay | Promo code 20JAN
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

20% Off Athletic Wear | Eastbay | Promo code 20JAN

Eastbay is on a roll with its athletic sales! For the next day, you can save 20% off orders $49 and up. This is a much lower threshold than the previous deal we posted, where readers had to spend about $150 in order to get a percentage off the total price. It includes sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more!

As always, I’ve provided a couple of pieces that would inspire you to take the plunge. A pair of women’s Air Max 90s for $120, men’s compression tights for $10, Air Jordan Jumpman fleece sweatpants for $55, a Micheal Jordan Funko Pop for $15, an Adidas Defender duffel for $28 , as well as an Adidas adjustable dad cap for $17. As I said, the sale only lasts for the next day, so I would grab your faves before they’re gone!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter