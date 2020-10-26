For the Next 2 Days Grab All the Candles Your Heart Desires for No More Than $25 at Wayfair

Candles Under $25 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Candles are great for decoration, can help set a mood, or even just lighten a living area (pun in tended). For the next two days, Wayfair has several on a deep discount that are both flameless and have wi cks ready to be lit. Either way, both burn bright and are under $25.

The absolute classic of all candles. The pillar candle is the penultimate look for a burning item. The cream color blends in with any room or setting and is somehow both calming and a little spooky in a dim or dark space. This 3-piece set is 41% off ($19) and is the perfect set for any area. You never have to worry about leaving these on overnight because they’re flameless. They do come with batteries.

I f you do love a good scented candle it’s still pumpkins time to shine. This pumpkin shortbread soy wax candle ($1 5) from M. Baker will conjure all the nostalgic vibes of fall leaves and pies cooling for the holidays. It’s a 14-ounce candle in vibrant orange glass with a retro apothecary look. This candle features two cotton wicks for an even burn over about 60 hours.

W itches this is the bulk deal you’re looking for. You can be the one to light the black flame candle in this pack of 12 black straight taper candles ($15). They’re 45% off and are 100% hand-poured unscented paraffin wax. Zest Candle has a few colors on sale but these black ones are fetching and really let you ride the Halloween motif all year long. Who says you can only be goth in October?

