For the Next 2 Days Grab All the Candles Your Heart Desires for No More Than $25 at Wayfair

Candles Under $25 | Wayfair
Candles are great for decoration, can help set a mood, or even just lighten a living area (pun intended). For the next two days, Wayfair has several on a deep discount that are both flameless and have wicks ready to be lit. Either way, both burn bright and are under $25.

The absolute classic of all candles. The pillar candle is the penultimate look for a burning item. The cream color blends in with any room or setting and is somehow both calming and a little spooky in a dim or dark space. This 3-piece set is 41% off ($19) and is the perfect set for any area. You never have to worry about leaving these on overnight because they’re flameless. They do come with batteries.

If you do love a good scented candle it’s still pumpkins time to shine. This pumpkin shortbread soy wax candle ($15) from M. Baker will conjure all the nostalgic vibes of fall leaves and pies cooling for the holidays. It’s a 14-ounce candle in vibrant orange glass with a retro apothecary look. This candle features two cotton wicks for an even burn over about 60 hours.

Witches this is the bulk deal you’re looking for. You can be the one to light the black flame candle in this pack of 12 black straight taper candles ($15). They’re 45% off and are 100% hand-poured unscented paraffin wax. Zest Candle has a few colors on sale but these black ones are fetching and really let you ride the Halloween motif all year long. Who says you can only be goth in October?

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

