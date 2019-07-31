Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Additive 2-Pack 90 oz. Bottles | $17 | Amazon

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Additive isn’t detergent per se, but an additional cleanser that you can add to your washing machine to kill bacteria in cold water that normal detergent might not.



You won’t need to use it in ever load, but it can especially come in handy after you’ve been sick and don’t want to spread your germs around the house. Or for smelly, sweaty workout clothes. This pack of two bottles almost always sells for $20 on Amazon, but you can get them for $17 today, or $16 if you use Subscribe & Save.