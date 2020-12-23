It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

For One More Day Take an Extra 40% off Select Regular and Sale Items at the Disney Store

Sheilah Villard
Extra 40% Off Select Items | Disney Store | Use Code EXTRA40
Image: Disney
Holiday 2020
Disney wants you to cram in a few more gifts for yourself or a loved one. Until tomorrow night take an extra 40% off select items (both regular and sale). This covers clothes, toys, home goods, decorations, and more.

It’s your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man here to keep your little Avenger warm and snug. This fleece throw is perfect to get wrapped up in during an MCU marathon or while playing the new Miles Morales game. This fuzzy blanket features our favorite web-slinger and is made of super-soft microfleece.

You know I couldn’t make a list without mentioning Forky. The mascot for 2020 is literal trash but charming at that. Here’s good ole Forky dressed up for the holiday complete with a Santa hat and candy cane. He stands eleven inches tall and is made of soft material.

This retro hoodie is a major trip down fashion memory lane. Somewhere between the ‘80s and ‘90s lies this ladies pullover hoodie. It was designed just for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, so it’s exclusive to the site. I don’t know why but I think of Saved By The Bell when I look at this. Major Kelly and AC vibes if you crop it. But one thing is for sure it’s sharp and the allover print with Mickey icons is all kinds of adorable. It’s a cotton blend and great for lounging.

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

