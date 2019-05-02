BioLite Bike Commuter Kit | $90 | BioLite

BioLite makes one of our favorite headlamps, and it’s the star of the show in the company’s new Bike Commuter Kit.

The kit includes a HeadLamp 330, a PowerLight Mini with a bike mount, a light-diffusing StuffSack that can turn your lights into a lantern, and a reflective bike cuff. Separately, these would cost you $110 (and BioLite stuff rarely goes on sale), but you can get them all in the Bike Commuter Kit for $90.

The kit is only available for the month of May, so if you do a lot of biking, or would like to start, you should order soon.