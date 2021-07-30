Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Cup Vinyl Bobblehead | $8 | Amazon



Look at that face. Star Wars: The Mandalorian first brought us the tiny creature we knew only as The Child for some time, and he was adorable. Over time, however, we got to know just how shady this little guy actually was. Now, we know better. Grogu is still extremely adorable, but he’s also going to judge you. All while sipping the soup out of that little cup. And now you can have him stare into your soul, weighing every action you’ve ever taken, by picking up the Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Cup Vinyl Bobblehead for $8 at Amazon. You’ll s ave $3 off the normal price of $11, and you can set Grogu up wherever you think he’ll get an eyeful of your disappointment best. That could be on your desk, in the kitchen, in your car, anywhere. Sorry, but the only way you’re going to be able to appease him is with the eggs of a certain species. He finds them delicious.