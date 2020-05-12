For Just $59 Make Every Day a Self Care Day With This Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

55% off Percussion Massager | $59 | SideDeal
We could all use a little T.L.C. right now and if you can save some money while doing so all the better. This wireless percussion massager is currently on sale for $59. That’s over half off its original price so know additional headaches about the price.
This massager has over twenty different speeds and can take it all the way up to what will feel like a professional spa appointment. There are five interchangeable attachments depending on your needs. Round, fork, air cushion, flat, and bullet each have specific targets. The bullet sounds divine as it helps break up tension or knots and I know some backs that could surely use that. You get about two hours of relaxation between charges.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.