For Just $59 Make Every Day a Self Care Day With This Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

55% off Percussion Massager | $59 | SideDeal



We could all use a little T.L.C. right now and if you can save some money while doing so all the better. This wireless percussion massager is currently on sale for $59. That’s over half off its original price so know additional headaches about the price .

This massager has over twenty different speeds and can take it all the way up to what will feel like a professional spa appointment . There are five interchangeable attachments depending o n your needs. Round, fork, air cushion, flat, and bullet each have specific targets. The bullet sounds divine as it helps break up tension or knots and I know some backs that could surely use that. You get about two hours of relaxation between charges.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

