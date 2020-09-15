It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
For Just $40 Keep Your Fingers Nick Free With the Safe Slice Mandoline From Dash

Sheilah Villard
Dash Safe Slice Mandoline for Vegetables | $40 | Amazon Gold Box
Dash Safe Slice Mandoline for Vegetables | $40 | Amazon Gold Box

Making your own food is fun and pretty satisfying. And you’re probably eating at home more for a number of reasons. One of the biggest pains in food prep is chopping, cutting, and slicing. It can be time-consuming if you have a big recipe. It can also be nerve-racking if you and sharp objects don’t mesh well. Today the DASH Safe Slice Mandoline for Vegetables is $10 off and available in three different colors.

Keep those hands and fingers safe with this spring-loaded slicer. Just push down and slice away the veggies you need for your top-notch meal. It’s so simple even kids can use it, although I’d probably still supervise. There are thirty presets for cuts depending on what you need and what your recipe calls for. Slice, julienne, matchstick, dice, and more. I like that they recommend making your own potato chips. It comes with its own brush for easy cleaning and the catch container is simple to pop out. You’ll get a one-year manufacturer warranty plus a recipe guide to try out some new things and get the most out of your new favorite kitchen toy.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

