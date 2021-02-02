For Just $2 a Week, You Can Score Free Delivery on Super Bowl Snacks and More With Walmart+ [Sponsored]

Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Walmart+ (1 Month) | $13 | Walmart

Walmart+ (1 Year) | $98 | Walmart

Walmart+, the popular retail chain’s recently launched membership, includes a few benefits that make signing up more than worthwhile. Among these is free delivery from your Walmart store*.

Delivery is usually available same-day and within an hour window. That means your last-minute Super Bowl Zoom party doesn’t have to leave you with a hankering for finger foods. You can order all the ingredients and have them sitting at your door by game time. Or, get your favorite grub frozen, for an easy reheat so that you don’t have to miss a single touchdown dance.

A Walmart+ membership is $13 a month or $98 a year, which works out to just $2 a week*. Try it out free for 15 days, no strings attached, and gain access to every Walmart+ membership benefit without committing to a full month or year. Sign up at www.walmart.com/plus or download the Walmart app.

*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.

**Annual plan only. Calculated based on 52 weeks.