For Friday Game Night, Get Four Table Top Games for $69

Four Mini Table Top Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Four Mini Table Top Games | $69 | SideDeal

You’ve bankrupted your last three Monopoly games, and you utterly embarassed yourself the last time you played truth-or-dare. Let’s try something different: SideDeal has four table top games for one low cost of $69.

You’ll get miniaturized versions of pool, foosball, skeeball, and air hockey. All that’s left to buy are shot glasses for the inevitable drinking games you’ll come up with. Add better health insurance while you’re at it. You know ... just in case you’re bad at those, too.