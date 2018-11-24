Screenshot: Walmart

If you couldn’t get your hands on the $199 Spider-Man PS4 bundle on Black Friday, here’s a decent consolation price: $298 gets you the console (sans-Spider-Man), a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, and an extra controller.



That’s not nearly as good a deal as the Spider-Man bundle, since the console doesn’t have a free bundled game, and ~$99 is about what you’d pay for a controller and Red Dead right now anyway, but compared to literally any other PS4 deal we’ve seen all year, it’s terrific. The console usually costs $300 by itself, and controllers rarely sell for $40, so you’re still taking advantage of Black Friday pricing here.