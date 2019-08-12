Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Buy One, Get One 50% Off | Amazon

Who doesn’t love a good BOGO deal? Right now, when buy one game, you’ll get another for 50% off on Amazon. These are games already preselected by Amazon to be included in the deal, so you cannot just add two games to your cart and call it a day. You will need to select two games from the limited-time offer landing page.

Advertisement

You can choose from Final Fantasy VII for PS4, No Man’s Sky for Xbox One, Days Gone for PS4, Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4, and so much more. To get this offer, you’ll need to add the two games from the landing page via the “Add to Basket” option, then when you’re done shopping, the offer will automatically be applied during checkout.

