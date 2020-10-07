For a Limited Time, Prime Members Can Save Big on the Best Snacks and Drinks to Fuel Your Days at Home

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Staying productive can be tough. You wake up feeling confident and ready to take the day on, and then you hit a brick wall. The sleepy time blues start to set in, but you’ve got an entire block of work that still needs to be completed. That means it’s time to rifle through some of the best drinks and snacks you might have in your kitchen to give yourself an energy boost. Whether you’re trying to stave off a mid-day crash or you need something to give you that extra kick to finish up those projects you’ve started, there’s something on this list for anyone looking for the best drinks and snacks to help you kick into high gear.

From delicious coffee drinks to nutritious fitness bars that’ll keep you going, this drink and snack mix will ensure you have all the fuel you need to jumpstart your day and get you going. Just don’t chow down on all these goodies at the same time and save some room for dinner. To sweeten the deal, Prime Members can save up to 15% on the entire pantry by selecting Amazon’s nifty Subscribe & Save option listed on each product page.

Ama-ZING Coffee

Don’t let your lack of energy come from a lack of caffeine. You don’t have to get in line at your nearest Starbucks location, though! Starbucks Frappuccino chilled coffee drinks come in a variety of flavors. All you have to do is pop the top and drink them down for a burst of energy to get you up and moving. You don’t even have to wash the pot. Throw the bottle into the recycling bin when you’re done. Keep ‘em stocked in your fridge so you’ll always have one on hand when you need it most.



Savory and Sweet Snacks

Need something sweet or savory for a snack break, but don’t want to pack on the pounds? Quaker Rice Crisps house big flavor in a little package. There’s a wide selection of flavors, from apple cinnamon to caramel and everything in between, all based on delicious puffed rice. These pucks of cereal-like treats will perk you up and give you the energy you need to quickly tackle any situation, no matter what.



Rainbow-Hued Hydration

Gatorade is a classic. It comes in just about any flavor you can imagine (though Fruit Punch is a perennial favorite), and it’s there to help pep you up and top off your body with the electrolytes it craves. If you’ve been spending some time getting active outside or you need a pick-me-up after a particularly strenuous day, a nice cold Gatorade should be the sweet ambrosia that answers all your problems. You can pop one of these bad boys into your bag and carry it around with you, though you might want to keep the bottles chilled in the fridge until it’s time to knock one back.

Quick and Easy Snacking

Sometimes, you don’t have time to tear into a full meal. It doesn’t change the fact that you’re hungry. Gatorade Whey Protein Recover Bars come in a selection of flavors you’ll love to snack on. Each bar is created from high quality milk and whey to help you rebuild your muscles to get back into the game stronger than you were before. From chocolate chip to peanut butter, there’s something for everyone. Put one in your bag and head out for the day—you’ll have a nice burst of energy waiting for you when you need it the most.



Crazy Caffeine and Citrus

You probably don’t drink a lot of Mountain Dew for breakfast, but Mountain Dew Kickstart is a totally different beast. It isn’t regular soda, but a mixture of Mountain Dew, real fruit juice, and caffeine. Get it in the tasty original citrus flavor, or in quenching alternatives like Black Cherry, Midnight Grape, Orange Mango, and Fruit Punch. At just 80 calories per can, you’ll get the energy you need and that delicious soda fix you love without all the extra fluff. Break one out just as you start to wonder whether you can finish out the rest of your day, and before you know it, you’ll be overflowing with that extra oomph you crave.