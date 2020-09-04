For a Limited Time Grab Fenty's Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set For Just $18 and Shine Bright Tonight

Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set | $18 | Fenty Beauty



For the next four days let Bad Girl RiRi treat you to a lil Labor Day beautification. This limited-edition set of mini Fenty Beauty favorites is a treat just for you. Take $7 off the Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set and head into fall with all the sparkle and power Rihanna has bestowed upon us.

Advertisement

This set includes the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil which is in a mini for the first time ever. It’s paired with a Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer mini (in the color Fu$$y) for instance glam on the go.

But that’s not all for Fenty weekend deals. Spend $50 and grab a 3-piece gift all in a Fenty Beauty makeup bag. Deluxe Full Frontal Mascara Sample and Pink Compact Mirror will add automatically once you hit just the right amount.



Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders and both deals run until September 7.