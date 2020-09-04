ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
For a Limited Time Grab Fenty's Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set For Just $18 and Shine Bright Tonight

Sheilah Villari
For the next four days let Bad Girl RiRi treat you to a lil Labor Day beautification. This limited-edition set of mini Fenty Beauty favorites is a treat just for you. Take $7 off the Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set and head into fall with all the sparkle and power Rihanna has bestowed upon us.

This set includes the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil which is in a mini for the first time ever. It’s paired with a Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer mini (in the color Fu$$y) for instance glam on the go.

But that’s not all for Fenty weekend deals. Spend $50 and grab a 3-piece gift all in a Fenty Beauty makeup bag. Deluxe Full Frontal Mascara Sample and Pink Compact Mirror will add automatically once you hit just the right amount.

Free shipping on all orders and both deals run until September 7.

Morning Deals Writer.

