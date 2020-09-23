It's all consuming.
For a Limited Time Grab Fenty Skin's Trio as a Travel Set for $40

Sheilah Villari
Fenty Skin Start’r Travel Set | $40 | Fenty Beauty
Our own Ignacia wrote an extremely comprehensive and helpful review of the Fenty Skin Start’rs where she was pleasantly surprised. If you’ve been thinking about trying it out but are still on the fence this travel set might be the way to go. It’s half the price of the full-size set but only available for a limited time.

I was gifted a set also, have used it for over a month and can say I love the cleanser. I use it a few times a week and it smells unbelievable, super fresh, sweet, and inviting. But if you’re averse to more perfumed products this might not be for you. However, the Hydra Vizor Moisturizer held up pleasantly well during the more humid days at the tail end of summer. It never felt heavy and was breathable enough to still have on with my foundation. Fenty Skin gets two thumbs up from me.

All orders ship for free.

