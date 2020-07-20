For $89, This HEPA Allergen Vacuum Also Kills Germs With a UV Light

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
RAYCOP Lite HEPA Allergen Vacuum (Refurb) | $89 | MorningSave
If you’re more vulnerable to allergies and illness, this RAYCOP Lite allergen vacuum seems like something you ought to consider owning. A refurbished unit is $89 at MorningSave. Here’s the descript:
- RAYCOP LITE is powerful and versatile to use on a variety of home fabrics, clothes and even a yoga mat.
- Unique features of RAYCOP allergen vacuums include a dual filtration system incorporating a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which is proven to capture 99.9% of common allergens.
- Additionally, the combination of ultraviolet light technology, optimized suction, and pulsating pads in RayClean Technology is 3x more effective at capturing pollutants than a regular vacuum.
This recertified product is sanitized at the warehouse, and you’ll have a full 90-day warranty to see whether it’ll hold up for the long haul.
