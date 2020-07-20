It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

For $89, This HEPA Allergen Vacuum Also Kills Germs With a UV Light

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
180
Save
RAYCOP Lite HEPA Allergen Vacuum (Refurb) | $89 | MorningSave
RAYCOP Lite HEPA Allergen Vacuum (Refurb) | $89 | MorningSave
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

RAYCOP Lite HEPA Allergen Vacuum (Refurb) | $89 | MorningSave

If you’re more vulnerable to allergies and illness, this RAYCOP Lite allergen vacuum seems like something you ought to consider owning. A refurbished unit is $89 at MorningSave. Here’s the descript:

  • RAYCOP LITE is powerful and versatile to use on a variety of home fabrics, clothes and even a yoga mat.
  • Unique features of RAYCOP allergen vacuums include a dual filtration system incorporating a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which is proven to capture 99.9% of common allergens.
  • Additionally, the combination of ultraviolet light technology, optimized suction, and pulsating pads in RayClean Technology is 3x more effective at capturing pollutants than a regular vacuum.
Advertisement

This recertified product is sanitized at the warehouse, and you’ll have a full 90-day warranty to see whether it’ll hold up for the long haul.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Pre-Order Ernest Cline's Ready Player Two for $10 Less Today

Grab Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $50 and Be Ready For Your Next Game Night

Power Everything With 48 Anker AA Alkaline Batteries for $13

The Five Lubes You’ll Meet in Life