It's all consuming.
For $45, Get This Discounted Animal Crossing New Horizons Themed... Video Game? Wait, It's Not Just a Hat or Something, the Actual Game Is on Sale?

Yep. It's the actual game. It's on sale for $45 today.

Animal Crossing New Horizons | $45 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Nintendo
Here at Kinja, we bring you all kinds of deals. Many of which are fun accessories with a nice Animal Crossing coat of paint. We’ve written to you about Animal Crossing controllers, the Animal Crossing soundtrack, Animal Crossing backpacks, Tom Nook hats and plushes, and so much more.

But here it is—the actual dang game it’s all based on is having a sale. If you missed out on what was the Animal Crossing New Horizons craze which genuinely helped a lot of people out through a difficult time early in lockdown, you’re in luck because really it is a single player game at its core. Even if you won’t know anyone else playing, you can pick this up now for $45 and easily be able to sink 100+ hours into this wonderful island escape. And then maybe after, you’ll also want a hat too.

