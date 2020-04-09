For $42, These Medical-Grade Glass Baby Bottles Offer Safer Feeding

Philips Avent Glass Baby Bottles (5ct) | $42 | Amazon

With everything that’s going on right now, you can never be too safe with a newborn baby. It’s important to get the bottle right considering it’s the delivery vehicle of choice for milk and water. If cheap plastic bottles worry you or you’ve grown tired of the wear and tear they quickly amass, try these Philips Avent glass baby bottles, which are down to $42 at Amazon.

You’ll get two 9oz bottles, three 4oz ones, two different styles of nipples to go along with them, and a nipple cap that doubles as a pacifier. Designed for babies up to 3 months old, the glass and silicone are medical-grade, so as long as you do your part to keep them clean, you won’t have to worry about any harmful byproducts entering your baby’s digestive system.