The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

A few months ago, I wrote at length about how to abuse HP Instant Ink with a $20 printer. All of that applies to this $40 HP Envy 5055 all-in-one, except this one offers better printouts and looks nicer. It’s unlikely to match laser printers in terms of crisp, clean text but it’ll print out better photos.



Here’s a refresher on Instant Ink:

If you own a compatible HP printer... you can get free printouts thanks to HP’s Instant Ink service.

Here’s how it works: You sign up for the program, the printer monitors your monthly page count, and it contacts HP to order ink refills when you run low.

There’s a supposed monthly fee based on the number of pages you print, but here’s the important bit: Instant Ink offers a 15-page-per-month plan free of charge. Yes, that’s 15 Amazon return labels or 15 photos every month, for free.

Cheaper printers like this one are sold below cost so that the manufacturer can recoup those losses through cartridge sales. But if you’re careful about how you use HP Instant Ink, you can get away with never paying for cartridges again.