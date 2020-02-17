It's all consuming.
For $35, This Anker USB-C Charger Powers Two Macbooks at Once [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Anker 60W 2-Port USB-C Charger | Amazon | $35 | Promo code KINJAPDC2
Everyone has two MacBooks, right? Okay, maybe not, but maybe your partner does. Or your roommate. Or your dad. In any case, sharing your charger when your battery is 10 minutes to death? That shit sucks. The only fair compromise is a 2-port USB-C charger that juices up both laptops at once.

For $35, you can make that dream a reality with our exclusive promo code, KINJAPDC2. Or, if live alone and don’t have this problem, hear me out: Fast charge your phone while your laptop is still plugged in. Now we’re talking.

