Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Cygolite Streak 450 Lumen Rechargeable Bike Light | $30 | Amazon

I don’t recommend biking at night, but I whole-heatedly endorse picking up this awesome Cygolite Streak 450 lumen bike light for a low $30. This is $15 off it’s regular price and is the lowest it’s ever been. This light has a lot of helpful features you’d want in a bike light: it’s rechargeable, comes bundled with a back light, and the bright 450 lumen light will last 100 hours on a single charge.

It’s an important thing to have, just in case you have to bike home later than you planned.