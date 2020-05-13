It's all consuming.
For $29 Get Hours of Noise Free Listening With Bluestone AQUAS Earbuds

Bluestone AQUAS Wireless Earbuds | $29 | SideDeal
I love my noise reducing earbuds and often fall asleep with them because they are so comfy. These wireless Bluetooth ones from Bluestone are currently $29. That’s a savings of 76%, a crazy deal. If you need an extra pair I highly recommend jumping on this sale.

These noise isolating earbuds come with their own charging case and pair with any device. You’ll get up to around three hours of listening pleasure between charges. They have a range of 60 feet and are also waterproof so literally no sweat taking these out on the trail or to the gym.

This deal will run until it sells out, which is highly likely.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99. 

Check our page at SideDeal all week for exclusive offerings.

