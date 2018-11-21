Graphic: Ubisoft

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Dancing games used to be pretty simple: Putting your feet in the right spots at the right time = victory. (I still love you, DDR. “Sandstorm” forever.) Over the years, though, the games have evolved and gotten dangerously close to actual whole-body dancing, which requires a measure of talent and coordination.



Do you or someone you know possess those traits, or wish to develop them? Then you should know that, for today only, Amazon has cut $14 off Just Dance 2019 for all the major consoles. Will you look cool playing it? Almost certainly not. But will you have tons of fun and maybe even get a little fitter? That’s an absolute yes.

