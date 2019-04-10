Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The best part about the Fast and the Furious franchise (or at least the 20 or so minutes I saw of the first one) was how absolutely tricked out the cars were. For just $24, your car, too, can glow just like Vin Diesel’s ride (but not the scary one? I think it was haunted by his dad or something), thanks to the briteNway LED underdash lights.

I think we as a society, thanks to an incredibly successful anti-smoking lobby, can finally move past the use of the cigarette lighter socket’s original purpose and retrofit it to house Alexa or, in this case, power RGB lighting.

Advertisement

This particular unit includes 4 12" LED strip lights, a remote, a control box and charger. You can pick it up for $24 on Amazon, or use the promo code KJDASH on Daily Steals, to get it for about the same price.