- Chucky: Complete 7-Movie Collection | $20 | Amazon
Prepare for the Child’s Play reboot by watching all 7 murderous toy movies in the series for just $20 on Blu-ray. Yep, they made 7 of these movies and, yeah, they’re making another.
This current price is the lowest we’ve seen but be warned, it’s part of today’s Gold Box. Which means that despite the doll’s promise to be “friends ‘til the end,” this deal will only last until the end of the day.