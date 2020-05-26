It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Gaming

For $20, You Can Take Home Your Very Own Cyberpunk Keanu Reeves

Gabe Carey
McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Action Figure | $20 | Amazon
McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Action Figure | $20 | Amazon

Wake the fuck up, samurai. Todd McFarlane’s Keanu Reeves (AKA Johnny Silverhhand) figurine is here and it’s already 20% off on Amazon. Pick it up while supplies last, and don’t forget to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, now discounted to $45 on CDKeys. Revealed at E3 2019, Reeves is making his motion-captured video game debut in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi RPG from The Witcher series developer CD Projekt.

Loosely based on the character of the same name in the tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, the Johnny Silverhand character Reeves will be playing belongs to the Rockerboy class, described in the game’s canon as “the street poets, social consciences and rebels of the 2000s.” If this sounds dumb to you, that’s because it is, and you should be excited for that reason. Cyberpunk 2077 will release later this year on September 17.

