For $20 Grab Two Mophie Powerstation 8000mAh Power Banks

Mophie Powerstation 8000mAh Power Bank (2-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Mophie Powerstation 8000mAh Power Bank (2-Pack) | $20 | MorningSave



Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem then by grabbing these two Power Banks for $20.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight and in three color options you’ll get up to twenty-nine hours of extra power on the go. Charge up to two devices at once with the USB-A and USB-C ports. You and your pal can juice up your phones or if you need to recharge and tablet or wireless headphones all can be done at the same time. This pack comes with two guide books so if you are gifting one the recipient won’t be without a manual.

