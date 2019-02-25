Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

I know, I know, single-use appliances are controversial. But what if I told you that this single-use appliance could make waffles into bowls? For $20, ditch all your regular, non-edible bowls and buy the DASH Waffle Bowl Maker in red or aqua (the pink model, meanwhile, is just $17!). You’ll use delicious waffles to hold everything from ice cream to chicken to...soup? I don’t know. But waffles are good! Soup is good. I say give it a go.

