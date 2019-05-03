Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Your super powerful gaming rig deserves an equally impressive gaming chair. And right now you can pick up a racing style gaming chair for just $133.

This particular unit is ergonomically sculpted, includes all the adjustment options you’d expect including a 130 degree recline, and is half the price of similarly-designed AKRacing chairs.

Advertisement

If you clip the coupon on the page, you can bring the gray model down to a low $133. This model usually hovers around $190, so this current discount is an absolute steal.