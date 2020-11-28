It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Fold Your Cash Into Little Paper Cranes and Then Use it To Buy Paper Mario: The Origami King for $50

Giovanni Colantonio
Paper Mario: The Origami King | $50 | Amazon
Paper Mario: The Origami King | $50 | Amazon
Image: Nintendo
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Paper Mario: The Origami King | $50 | Amazon

Most of this year’s Nintendo Black Friday deals revolves around games that are a few years old. Games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons have remained at $60 while slightly older titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3 are discounted. That makes this sale on Paper Mario: The Origami King particularly noteworthy. Nintendo’s paper-themed RPG came out earlier this summer and now you can grab it for $50 at Amazon (you may need to add it to your cart to see the price). The Origami King boasts a surprisingly charming story, which features an especially memorable subplot involving a bob-omb companion. If you’re just looking for another game to play on your Switch after a relatively light year on first-party exclusives, it’s worth a peek.

