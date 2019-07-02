Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow | $30 | Amazon

Listen, there’s really no good way to sleep on a plane. But if you absolutely must get some upright shut-eye, you should be using the Cabeau Evolution for head and neck support. This memory foam travel pillow handily won our Co-Op, with readers shouting out its ability to hold its shape (even though it significantly shrinks in size when packed in its carrying case) and unique front clasps. And right now, it’s on sale for $30. Get yours today before this deal takes off; all your upcoming summer travel will be a dream.