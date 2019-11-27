Fly to Italy, Dubai, Africa, and More Starting at $449 During This Emirates Sale

Black Friday Sale | Emirates

Interested in traveling the world in 2020? Who isn’t! Don’t pay full price on a flight when you score some incredible deals , all thanks to Black Friday. Right now, Emirates is running a promotion where you can fly roundtrip to Italy, Dubai, Athens, Bangkok, Africa and more , starting at just $449 a person .

These fares are based off on flights leaving out of New York (EWR). A ll prices are subject to change depending on your departing airport. This Emirates sale is valid now through November 30.