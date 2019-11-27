It's all consuming.
Fly to Italy, Dubai, Africa, and More Starting at $449 During This Emirates Sale

Ana Suarez
Black Friday Sale | Emirates
Photo: Emirates

Interested in traveling the world in 2020? Who isn’t! Don’t pay full price on a flight when you score some incredible deals, all thanks to Black Friday. Right now, Emirates is running a promotion where you can fly roundtrip to Italy, Dubai, Athens, Bangkok, Africa and more, starting at just $449 a person.

These fares are based off on flights leaving out of New York (EWR). All prices are subject to change depending on your departing airport. This Emirates sale is valid now through November 30.

