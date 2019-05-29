Photo: Bene Riobó (Wikimedia Commons)

Flying to Europe for your next vacation could be cheaper than flying to somewhere domestic. Norwegian Airlines is currently running a US-to-Europe sale with roundtrip fares to be found for as low as $226.



The cheapest fares are available from September through March, and Airfare Watchdog has a list of the best available routes, with links to the best available dates. Just remember to use promo code FRIENDS2019 at checkout to save even more.