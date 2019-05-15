Graphic: Shep McAllister

We don’t deserve Yoshi, who is too pure and earnest for this world, but I can think of no better desk companion.



Bandai Tamashii Nations’ Yoshi action figure is poseable, comes with interchangeable eyes, an egg, a long tongue, and can even carry a Mario or Luigi action figure (sold separately) on his back, at least until they mistime a jump and jettison him to his death in order make it across themselves, those monsters.

Today’s $26 deal is within $4 of an all-time low, and the best price of the year.