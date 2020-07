Poseidon Oral Irrigator (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Poseidon Oral Irrigator (2-Pack) | $39 | Meh

At Meh, they’re letting go of two Poseidon oral irrigators for $39. Whether the act of flossing is too much arm activity or you hate the discomfort of minty wire coaxing your pearly whites, one of these will encourage you to get the gunk out of your mouth on a daily basis.