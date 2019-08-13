Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Hamilton Beach Flip Belgian Waffle Maker | $36 | Amazon

You don’t need to go to a diner to get yourself a thick and fluffy Belgian waffle. Every breakfast lover should have their own waffle maker in their home. If you don’t have one, or yours has seen better days, snag a Hamilton Beach Flip Belgian Waffle Maker for $36 on Amazon.

The flip feature of this waffle maker means the outside will be crispy, but the inside will be soft and fluffy. The plates of this Hamilton Beach model are removable, which will make cleanup nice and easy. It also has an adjustable control, so you can cook your waffle lighter or darker, depending on your preference.