Flip the Lid on an Intel Core i5-Powered HP Pavilion 13 With 16GB of RAM, 512GB of Storage, and Wi-Fi 6 for $547

The white HP Pavilion was my first laptop ever, but it probably could have used a few internal upgrades, starting with the RAM. After a couple of years, taking my laptop to Geek Squad and asking them to install the two 4GB sticks I wanted to replace my mere 2GB modules with. That was over a decade ago. For little more than my parents paid for mine that Christmas, you can buy a new 13" HP Pavilion for $500 if you don’t need tricked out performance, or for $47 more you can double the RAM as well as the SSD storage, plus add Wi-Fi 6, in a few simple steps.



First, click Customize & Buy from the Pavilion 13t landing page, then do as I say: select the second option for your processor, the third option for your storage, and the second option for networking, then head to the checkout; plug in the promo code SMBHOL10 as your coupon, and you’re good to go. This deal applies to both the Ceramic White and Natural Silver models, so you don’t have to worry about choosing a specific color. Since this is an offer leftover from Cyber Monday, there’s no telling how much longer it will last. Whether you’re shopping for a student or someone you know in dire need of a new laptop, this is one discount you don’t want to miss out on.

