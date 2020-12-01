It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Flip the Lid on an Intel Core i5-Powered HP Pavilion 13 With 16GB of RAM, 512GB of Storage, and Wi-Fi 6 for $547

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealshp dealscyber monday dealscyber mondayHoliday 2020
163
Save
Pavilion 13t (Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | $579 | HP | Promo Code SMBHOL10
Pavilion 13t (Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | $579 | HP | Promo Code SMBHOL10
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Pavilion 13t (Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | $579 | HP | Promo Code SMBHOL10

The white HP Pavilion was my first laptop ever, but it probably could have used a few internal upgrades, starting with the RAM. After a couple of years, taking my laptop to Geek Squad and asking them to install the two 4GB sticks I wanted to replace my mere 2GB modules with. That was over a decade ago. For little more than my parents paid for mine that Christmas, you can buy a new 13" HP Pavilion for $500 if you don’t need tricked out performance, or for $47 more you can double the RAM as well as the SSD storage, plus add Wi-Fi 6, in a few simple steps.

Advertisement

First, click Customize & Buy from the Pavilion 13t landing page, then do as I say: select the second option for your processor, the third option for your storage, and the second option for networking, then head to the checkout; plug in the promo code SMBHOL10 as your coupon, and you’re good to go. This deal applies to both the Ceramic White and Natural Silver models, so you don’t have to worry about choosing a specific color. Since this is an offer leftover from Cyber Monday, there’s no telling how much longer it will last. Whether you’re shopping for a student or someone you know in dire need of a new laptop, this is one discount you don’t want to miss out on.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
10" LED Ring Kit
10" LED Ring Kit
Use the promo code 6IA3K624
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
Where to Buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S
Shop Cyber Monday Deals on Nintendo Switch, Apple, Always Pan, TVs, Smartphones, and More
Sunday's Best Deals: AeroGarden Harvest, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Indoor Ceramic Heater, Ugly Star Wars Sweaters, 4TB NVMe SSD, AA Batteries, and More
Monday's Best Deals: Lighted Pine Tree, Fortnite Switch, Nixplay Digital Frames, No7 Serum Sale, Anker Charger Gold Box, and More