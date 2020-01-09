It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Flex Your Muscles at the Gym, Then Soothe Them With This Discounted Massage Gun

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.4K
Save
MaxKare Massage Gun | $105 | Amazon | Clip to 25% off coupon
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

MaxKare Massage Gun | $105 | Amazon | Clip to 25% off coupon

How are those 2020 workout resolutions going? We’re somehow already almost two weeks into the new year. If you’re really pushing your muscles to the limit at the gym, you should also be thinking about recovery afterward. You can get the MaxKare Massage Gun for only $105 on Amazon when you clip to 25% off coupon.

Advertisement

This Massage Gun has five levels of intensity that range from 1200 to 3300 percussion per minute. Depending on the type of massage you need, the gun comes with six interchangeable massage applicators for a more precise way to target different body parts and muscle groups.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts