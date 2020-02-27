It's all consuming.
Flatten Your Bacon With A Cast Iron Bacon Press

Ignacia
Cast Iron Bacon Press | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
There’s nothing like some savory, somewhat crunchy bacon, and a dedicated bacon press makes that process so freaking easy. It’s only $15, and it can transform your bacon-eating life. If you’re like me and can’t stand a fatty curl that comes with your bacon strips, you should definitely take advantage of this deal. Or, if you’re not a bacon aficionado, you can use it for hamburgers and handmade grilled cheese — the possibilities are endless. Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

