It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Flat Tire? Get Back on the Road With 33% off Tacklife's M1 Tire Inflator

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsTacklife Deals
237
Save
Tacklife M1 Tire Inflator | $27 | Amazon | Promo code 33EE7F6Z
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Tacklife M1 Tire Inflator | $27 | Amazon | Promo code 33EE7F6Z

Now that the weather’s nice, it’s time to start cruising again. But what happens when you get a flat tire? Rather than calling AAA, consider snapping up the Tacklife M1 tire inflator on Amazon, now $27 using the promo code 33EE7F6Z. Because of its powerful 40L/minute airflow, you can pump up to four tires at a time in 2-3 minutes. And if you’d rather not alert the nearby wildlife, keep a clear conscience that you’ll never have to hear anything above 65 decibels.

An LCD screen projects a digital gauge adherent to International Accuracy Standards while a built-in flashlight makes it easier to find your tire valve in the dark. It even has three LED modes in case you need to send out an SOS in the event of an emergency. Setting it up is as easy as plugging it into your car’s DC 12V cigarette lighter, and compatibility is ubiquitous as well—the Caklife M1 tire inflator is supported by everything from bicycles to midsize SUVs. No matter what kind of vehicle you drive, you can rest assured with this nifty device.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

