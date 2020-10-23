Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
Flash Friday Savings With up to 70% off Vibes and Goodies at Ella Paradis

Sheilah Villari
Up to 70% off Select Items | Ella Paradis
Up to 70% off Select Items | Ella Paradis

Treat yo self because you made it through another crazy week. For the rest of the day take up 70% off select items at Ella Paradis in this flash Friday sale. No code needed and discounts will appear at checkout.

If you need help I can’t recommend the Rabbit Lily ($42) enough. It’s definitely in my rotation and is probably my favorite vibe I’ve tested from Better Love. Don’t let the size deceive you it’s got a lot of power. Vibration patterns and intensity levels for whatever you desire. This lil bunny will be a fave for you too I promise.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 ($50) was my number one for a long time. Don’t get me wrong, it still gets a decent amount of action, and if you don’t have as many options as I do I guarantee it’ll be your chosen toy. If you’re sensitive I recommend this one. I’ve told all my friends who prefer clitoral stimulation, but are unsure of how much attention they need, the Satisfyer was made for them.

Free shipping on all orders.

