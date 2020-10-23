Flash Friday Savings With up to 70% off Vibes and Goodies at Ella Paradis

Up to 70% off Select Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Treat yo self because you made it through another crazy week. For the rest of the day take up 70% off select items at Ella Paradis in this fl ash Friday sale . No code needed and discounts will appear at checkout.

If you need help I can’t recommend the Rabbit Lily ($42) enough. It’s definitely in my rotation and is probably my favorite vibe I’ ve tes ted from Better Love. Don’t let the size deceive you it’s got a lot of power. Vibration patterns and intensity levels for whatever you desire. This lil bunny will be a fave for you too I promise .

The Satisfyer Pro 2 ($50) was my number one for a long time. Don’t get me wrong, it still gets a decent amount of action, and if you don’t have as many options as I do I guarantee it’ll be your chosen toy. If you’re sensitive I recommend this one. I’ve told all my friends who prefer clitoral stimulation, but are unsure of how much attention they need, the Satisfyer was made for them.

