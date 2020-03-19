It's all consuming.
Fix Your Posture With 20% Off This Training Device

Quentyn Kennemer
Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer | $80 | Amazon Gold Box
Most humans have bad posture, and although many of you don’t know it now, you’ll start to feel that all through your body as you trek nervously toward senior citizenship. Fix the problem while you still can with the Upright GO 2 posture trainer, which is down to $80 after a 20% Amazon Gold Box discount.

This is how it works: You strap it onto your spine, and it’ll vibrate whenever it detects you slouching. It’s like a wireless dog fence, but much less cruel (or not, depending on your perspective). We like it better than someone yelling at us like we’re pageanting, anyway.

The Upright GO 2 works with a smartphone app, wherein you’ll find a good deal of training exercises if you really want to accelerate your progress. If all goes well, you’ll be standing and sitting straight within two weeks.

