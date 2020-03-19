Fix Your Posture With 20% Off This Training Device

Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer | $80 | Amazon Gold Box

Most humans have bad posture, and although many of you don’t know it now, you’ll start to feel that all through your body as you trek nervously toward senior citizenship. Fix the problem while you still can with the Upright GO 2 posture trainer, which is down to $80 after a 20% Amazon Gold Box discount.

Advertisement

This is how it works: You strap it onto your spine, and it’ll vibrate whenever it detects you slouching. It’s like a wireless dog fence, but much less cruel (or not, depending on your perspective). We like it better than someone yelling at us like we’re pageanting, anyway.

The Upright GO 2 works with a smartphone app, wherein you’ll find a good deal of training exercises if you really want to accelerate your progress. If all goes well, you’ll be standing and sitting straight within two weeks.